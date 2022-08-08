

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO):



Earnings: -$104.0 million in Q1 vs. $152.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.76 in Q1 vs. $1.30 in the same period last year. Revenue: $1.10 billion in Q1 vs. $0.81 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.370 to $1.420 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $5.730 to $5.830 Bln



