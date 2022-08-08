

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian market ended modestly higher on Monday after staying in a tight range as investors weighed the recent data from across the globe and looked ahead to U.S. consumer price inflation report, due on Wednesday, for more clues on the Fed's likely rate hike moves.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 49.04 points or 0.25% at 19,669.17 after scaling a low of 19,661.75 and a high of 19,768.01 intraday.



Healthcare shares rallied sharply, lifting the Health Care Capped Index up by 5.42%. Materials shares posted strong gains, as bullion prices climbed higher.



Several stocks from real estate, communications, energy and utilities sections too posted notable gains, while technology, financials, consumer and energy stocks turned in a mixed performance.



Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) zoomed more than 20%. Capstone Copper Corp (CS.TO) soared nearly 16%. Tilray Brands (TLRY.TO) surged nearly 10%.



Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Athabasca Oil Corporation (ATH.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained 1 to 4.5%.



Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) surged 3.3% after the company reported a near 19% increase in net earnings in the second quarter.



Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO) soared nearly 13%. Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) surged 11.4%. Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO), Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Sprott Inc (SII.TO), Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO) gained 3 to 6.5%.



Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) drifted down 3%. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) ended lower by 1.4%.



Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Atco (ACO.Y.TO), CAE Inc (CAE.TO) and Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) also ended notably lower.







