

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - abrdn Plc or Standard Life Aberdeen Plc (SLFPY.PK, SLA.L), a British investment firm, on Tuesday posted a loss for the first-half, mainly due to losses of 313 million pounds from the change in fair value of our significant listed investments in the period.



In addition, the company kept its interim dividend unchanged from last year.



For the first-half, the Edinburgh-headquartered firm posted a pre-tax loss of 320 million pounds, compared with a profit of 113 million pounds a year ago.



Loss for the period was at 289 million pounds or 13.9 pence per share, compared with a profit of 102 million pounds or 4.7 pence per share, reported for the first-six month period of 2021.



Adjusted operating profit moved down to 115 million pounds, from last year's 160 million pounds.



The company's adjusted pre-tax profit also fell to 99 million pounds, from 163 million pounds, on year-on-year basis.



Net operating revenues were at 696 million pounds, less than 777 million pounds of previous year period.



The Board has declared an interim dividend for 2022 of 7.3 pence per share, unchanged from the first-half of 2021, which will be paid on September 27.







