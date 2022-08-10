

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK), on Wednesday, reported a Q2 loss of EUR 119 million or EUR 0.12 per share compared to a profit of EUR 83 million or EUR 0.08 per share last year.



The decrease in net result was mainly due to the lower gross profit in the second quarter of 2022



Revenue for the quarter declined to EUR 3.31 billion from EUR 3.54 billion generated a year ago, impacted by lower offshore deliveries in Northern Europe.



Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal 2022 revenue to be in the range of EUR 14.5 billion - EUR 16.0 billion, including Service revenue which is expected to grow min. 10 percent.







