Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen“ am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUAY ISIN: US05722G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 68V 
Tradegate
10.08.22
10:14 Uhr
23,565 Euro
+0,195
+0,83 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,18523,31514:46
23,16523,32014:43
PR Newswire
10.08.2022 | 14:34
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The WellBoss Company: WellBoss Company and Baker Hughes sign a Broad Supply Agreement for Multistage Completions Operations Technology

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The WellBoss Company ("WellBoss"), a leading provider of multi-stage completion equipment, and energy technology company Baker Hughes, have signed a strategic supply agreement for WellBoss Smart Dart technology to be used outside of North America land and China through Baker Hughes.

WellBoss is the go-to choice for operators looking to optimize their completions operations and overcome day-to-day downhole challenges. With over 700,000 tools installed since 2012, WellBoss products have proven to perform in every basin around the world.

The WellBoss Smart Dart is a revolutionary multistage completion technology that will become part of the Baker Hughes FracPoint completion portfolio as FracPoint-SDI. The FracPoint-SDI completion system eliminates the requirements for wireline, explosives, pump downs, mill-ups, and heavy crane services for multi-stage stimulation operations. This large bore completion system provides an intervention-less, high stage count, frac sleeve and activation dart system that allows you to perform stimulations at higher pumping rates with greater pumping efficiencies.

"As our customers look to increase operational performance, this partnership allows us to deliver cutting-edge completion efficiencies to international clients," said Jim Sessions, vice president of completions and well intervention at Baker Hughes.

WellBoss will work in conjunction with the global network of Baker Hughes completions experts. This is an offering alongside a leading portfolio of completion and well construction technologies, in particular, the FracPoint-SDI to deliver incremental gains in well stimulation and production efficiencies. The identical nature of all string components greatly simplifies inventory management and facilitates real-time well program adjustments.

"This technology is a step-change in the completion of unconventional wells. The result is a significant reduction in the investment, time, and energy required to deliver a producing well," said Jeff McNamara, President, WellBoss.

The diverse FracPoint capability set allows the technology to be deployed in a wide range of well applications with customizable functionality to achieve overall production program targets. Technical capabilities and well efficiencies are further increased by leveraging the decades of field experience and diverse technology of the FracPoint portfolio-which offers solutions across the entire completions string.

About WellBoss

WellBoss is a leading provider of multi-stage frac completion technology around the world. The family of Boss Hog Frac Plugs, ZoneStarter Toe Sleeves, Smart Dart Completion System and the newly redesigned dissolvable frac plug - SoluBoss have set the standard for the completion of horizontal wells for over a decade. Visit us at thewellboss.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874712/WellBoss_Logo.jpg

BAKER HUGHES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.