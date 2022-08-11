

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate services provider Savills Plc (SVS.L) on Thursday reported that its first-half profit before tax declined to 50.4 million pounds from last year's 63.3 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 26.8 pence, compared to 34.2 pence a year ago.



Group underlying profit before tax was 59.2 million pounds, compared to last year's 66.1 million pounds. Underlying basic earnings per share were 32.4 pence, compared to 35.8 pence a year ago.



Group revenue grew 11 percent to 1.04 billion pounds from last year's 932.6 million pounds. Revenues increased 9% in constant currency.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.6 pence per share, higher than last year's 6.0 pence. The dividend will be payable on October 5 to shareholders on the register at September 2.



Looking ahead, Mark Ridley, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Notwithstanding this risk, given our performance to date and having previously taken a cautious view of likely transactional performance in 2022, at this stage the Board's expectations for the year as a whole remain unchanged.'



