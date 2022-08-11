PortAventura World obtains license for construction of largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant in a Spanish tourist destination

The installation will have a capacity of 6 MWp and becomes a reality by year-end, making it one of the largest solar plants within a European holiday resort

More than 11,000 photovoltaic modules installed on an area of 6.4 hectares, equivalent to 9 football fields, will generate 10 GWh annually, covering almost a third of the resort's total energy needs

With an investment of close to 5 million euros , the construction, which will be carried out on land owned by PortAventura World, includes a plan for respectful integration with the landscape and the creation of an environmental education area

The project is a step forward in PortAventura World's ongoing commitment to ESG and decarbonisation which cuts across all its activities

TARRAGONA, Spain, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World announced it has been granted a licence to build the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant in a holiday resort in Spain, and one of the largest in Europe: PortAventura Solar. The project, designed and built by Endesa X, involves the installation of a total of 11,102 ground-mounted solar panels that will occupy an area of 6.4 hectares, equivalent to 9 football fields, within the resort.

The solar plant will have a capacity of 6.05-megawatt peak (MWp), enabling PortAventura World to generate 10 GWh/year of clean electricity and cover almost a third of its energy needs, in line with its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Fernando Aldecoa, General Manager of PortAventura World, pointed out that "this photovoltaic plant is, without a doubt, the major project for 2022, not only in terms of investment, but also from the standpoint of our global corporate responsibility strategy guiding the company's decision-making, as we seek to continue to be a benchmark in sustainable tourism".

Choni Fernández, Director of Sustainability at PortAventura World, has highlighted the importance of the project for the company's sustainability strategy: "we are committed to sustainability, and the installation of this plant is a priority for our company. PortAventura Solar will help us take an additional step on the road to making our resort even more sustainable and self-powered".

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876583/PortAventura_planta_fotovoltaica.mp4