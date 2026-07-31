Lleida.net ends June with 12,545 customers at the close of the first half of 2026, and consolidates its transformation into a B2C company

Madrid, 30 July.-Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN), a telecommunications operator and qualified provider of digital trust services, recorded revenue from 5,567 unique customers in the first half of 2026, an increase of 51.57 per cent compared with the 3,673 recorded in the same period of 2025.

This is the highest number of customers for a first half-year since the company was founded in 1995, and represents the company's consolidation in the B2C sector.

At the end of the half-year, the company had 12,545 active customers, its highest figure on record.

The company issued 14,002 invoices during the period, 28 per cent more than the 10,927 issued a year earlier, and generated turnover in 53 countries.

The overseas market accounted for 50.09 per cent of half-year turnover, compared with 49.91 per cent from Spain. A year earlier, the proportion was the reverse, with 50.22 per cent of business in Spain and 49.78 per cent abroad. Overseas business had already accounted for the majority in the first halves of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Between 2020 and 2024, the first-half client portfolio ranged from 2,013 to 2,849. The current figure is almost double that of 2024 and 2.7 times that of 2021.

The pace of new client acquisition accelerated during the half-year. In June, the company recorded 791 new registrations, its monthly record, more than double the 391 recorded in June 2025.

From 3 April 2025, Title II of Organic Law 1/2025 on measures to improve the efficiency of the public justice service requires proof that an appropriate means of dispute resolution has been attempted before bringing a civil or commercial claim. Without such proof, the court may dismiss the claim. The law exempts certain proceedings, including the protection of fundamental rights, parentage and matters concerning minors, bill of exchange proceedings, enforcement proceedings and preliminary injunctions.

Lleida.net's certified email service provides proof of this procedure. The system certifies the sender's identity, the content of the message, its delivery and the time of delivery, with the same evidential value as that previously provided by the 'burofax'.

Six judgements from five provincial courts, including those in Palma de Mallorca, Navarre and Gipuzkoa, recognised this validity between October 2025 and March 2026. This judicial backing has provided reassurance to law firms that need to comply with this procedure every time they prepare a claim.

Added to this requirement are changes to Spanish labour legislation, which introduce a mandatory preliminary hearing procedure in dismissal cases and extend the requirement for certified communication to the labour sphere.

The new client fits a specific profile: law firms, registered professionals and small businesses that need to provide proof of this procedure every time they prepare a claim.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net provides certified electronic notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. It has been a qualified trust service provider under the European eIDAS Regulation since 2018, and holds equivalent certifications in Latin America, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries. Its shares are listed on BME Growth (Madrid), Euronext Growth (Paris) and on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise .