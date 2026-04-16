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WKN: A2JRNJ | ISIN: ES0105089009 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TV
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:14
1,145 Euro
+3,62 % +0,040
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
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LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
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1,1601,18010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 07:18 Uhr
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Six final rulings from five Spanish provincial appellate courts endorse Lleida.net's certified email to prove compliance with the MASC prerequisite

Madrid, April 16.- The certified email service of Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) has been explicitly recognized by five Audiencias Provinciales (Spain's intermediate appellate courts, which hear appeals at the provincial level) as a valid, sufficient, and legally authoritative means of proving compliance with the MASC procedural prerequisite established by Organic Law 1/2025 on the Efficiency of the Public Justice Service. The rulings are final and not subject to ordinary appeal.

The most recent of these rulings, recently issued by the Audiencia Provincial of Palma de Mallorca, helped a passenger pursue her claim for a missed flight.

The Audiencias Provinciales of Navarra, Gipuzkoa, Ourense, Huelva, and Álava, as well as the aforementioned court in Palma de Mallorca, in separate rulings handed down between October 2025 and March 2026, have expressly concluded that the certified email system developed by the Lleida-based company meets all the legal safeguards required to consider the pre-litigation negotiation attempt - mandatory before filing a civil or commercial lawsuit - as duly proven.

"The courts have confirmed that our certified email is fully valid for proving compliance with MASC. These rulings provide legal certainty to the thousands of lawyers and professionals who already use our technology as an alternative to the burofax, Spain's traditional certified postal notification service," said Sisco Sapena, CEO of Lleida.net.

"As we have been doing for years, we continue to develop products that enable companies and consumers to protect their rights, providing digital means of complying with the latest applicable regulations," Sapena added.

The courts have determined that Lleida.net's technology reliably certifies the sender's identity, the effective dispatch of the communication, the full content of the message, delivery to the recipient, and the exact date and time of said delivery.

On the basis of these safeguards, the Audiencias Provinciales have functionally equated certified email with a legally authoritative medium analogous to the burofax, granting it full legal validity for the purposes of meeting the requirements set out in Article 17 and the Seventh Additional Provision of Organic Law 1/2025.

The practical impact of these rulings is immediate. Since the law came into force, lawyers are required to prove that they have attempted a prior negotiation channel before bringing a case to court. In the absence of such proof, the court may reject the lawsuit without examining its merits.

The Audiencias Provinciales of Zaragoza and Granada have upheld the rejection of lawsuits in which the MASC attempt was supported exclusively by conventional, non-certified emails, on the grounds that these lack authoritative certification and do not involve a trusted third party guaranteeing the sender's identity, the content, and the effective delivery of the communication.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents across more than 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as on Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

SAFE HARBOR
This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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