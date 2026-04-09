Lleida.net Audited Results Confirm 41% Net Profit Growth and Record EBITDA in 2025

Madrid, April 9, 2026 - Lleida.net (BME Growth: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) has filed its audited consolidated accounts for fiscal year 2025, confirming a net profit of €1.245 million, up 41% year-on-year. The audited figures show minimal variation from the preliminary unaudited results the company released on February 19, 2026.



EBITDA reached €4.046 million, a 25% increase over 2024 and the highest in the company's 30-year history. Pre-tax profit rose 57% to €1.359 million. Operating profit climbed 49% to €1.635 million.



Revenue totaled €19.3 million, up 1%. Growth was led by SMS Solutions, which rose 12% to €4.2 million, and the Notification segment, up 17% to €2.4 million. Contracting grew 3%.



Gross margin improved 4% to €10.6 million, driven by a 2% reduction in cost of sales and a 14% decrease in external services costs. Personnel expenses remained stable.



The company reduced total financial debt from €8.4 million to €7 million. Net financial debt stood at 1.43 times EBITDA, down from 2.29 times at year-end 2024. Cash and short-term investments increased by €167,000. Equity rose 36%.



The minor differences between the audited accounts and the February preliminary data are attributed to higher client balance provisions and adjustments in other results. Lleida.net invested €1 million in R&D during the period.



"These audited results confirm the strength of our operating model and our capacity to improve profitability while continuing to invest in innovation," said Francisco Sapena Soler, CEO of Lleida.net.



Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries. Its shares are listed on BME Growth in Madrid and Euronext Growth in Paris. At the end of 2025, with 16,049,943 shares outstanding, the company's market capitalization stood at €19.42 million.

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