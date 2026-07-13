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WKN: A2JRNJ | ISIN: ES0105089009 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TV
Frankfurt
13.07.26 | 08:09
1,030 Euro
+3,21 % +0,032
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0601,07011:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.07.2026 09:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lleida.net records 791 new customer sign-ups in June, a record high

Madrid, 13 July.-The listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) recorded 791 new customer sign-ups in June, the highest monthly figure in its history. This figure is double the 391 sign-ups recorded in June 2025 - an increase of 102 per cent - and exceeds the previous record, set in April (751).

The number of sign-ups is 11 per cent higher than the 714 recorded in May. Of the new registrations in June, 684 have already become customers, representing a conversion rate of 86.5 per cent.

Lleida.net operates as a qualified provider of trusted electronic services under the European eIDAS regulation, a certification it obtained in 2018 as the first Spanish company to do so. Its certified email service allows communications with probative value to be sent.

The company closed 2025 with the best financial results in its history, with a record EBITDA of 4.05 million euros, up 25 per cent, and a net profit of 1.245 million, up 41 per cent, according to the audited accounts presented in April.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, e-procurement and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

SAFE HARBOR
This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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