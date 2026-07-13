Lleida.net records 791 new customer sign-ups in June, a record high

Madrid, 13 July.-The listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) recorded 791 new customer sign-ups in June, the highest monthly figure in its history. This figure is double the 391 sign-ups recorded in June 2025 - an increase of 102 per cent - and exceeds the previous record, set in April (751).

The number of sign-ups is 11 per cent higher than the 714 recorded in May. Of the new registrations in June, 684 have already become customers, representing a conversion rate of 86.5 per cent.

Lleida.net operates as a qualified provider of trusted electronic services under the European eIDAS regulation, a certification it obtained in 2018 as the first Spanish company to do so. Its certified email service allows communications with probative value to be sent.

The company closed 2025 with the best financial results in its history, with a record EBITDA of 4.05 million euros, up 25 per cent, and a net profit of 1.245 million, up 41 per cent, according to the audited accounts presented in April.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, e-procurement and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.

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