Roscommon, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2022) - Positive Carbon, the APX-backed social enterprise based out of Roscommon, continues its rapid expansion with the addition of Ireland's luxury five-star hotel and golf resort Adare Manor to its network of partner hotels.

After a stint of working with food retailers across Ireland, The United Kingdom, Australia and Chile, Mark and Aisling Kirwan founded Positive Carbon in 2020. Its goal is to help reduce food wastage in the hospitality sector and contribute to a greener environment. Based on discussions with chefs across the country, the Irish startup has developed a patented AI-powered food waste monitoring solution that allows hospitality businesses to track how much food is thrown away and run a more efficient operation with eco-friendly impact.

The new collaboration with Adare Manor is the latest in a slew of accomplishments for Positive Carbon. Since its establishment, the firm has successfully launched in the kitchens of Dublin City University, Trinity College Dublin, Sandymount Hotel and The Grand Hotel Malahide.

"We couldn't be happier to announce our partnership with Adare Manor," Mark Kirwan, co-founder and CEO of Positive Carbon said. "Our aim is to bring carbon neutrality to food operations and Adare Manor is a perfect example of a truly circular system - tackling food waste at every stage. Implementing our technology throughout the estate demonstrates their genuine commitment towards sustainability and we are excited to be working with them."

"At Adare Manor, we are committed to a greener future. We have already made great strides in our sustainability mission around food waste, including the usage of an on-site biodigester that recycles our food into a soil-enriching compost and fertilizes our greens and gardens," John Kelly, Deputy General Manager of Adare Manor added. "But we wanted to go a step further and tackle food waste at the source. That's why we have partnered with Positive Carbon - to get full visibility of our food waste and stop wasting it in the first place."

In 2021, Positive Carbon acquired funding support from APX, the German venture capitalist backed by Porsche and Axel Springer, the publisher of Bild and Die Welt.

And just recently, the startup is honored with the Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Impact Award. The SEI Impact Programme assists high-potential social entrepreneurs with funding, training and access to its support network.

More exciting projects are underway as Positive Carbon strives to operate in 100 locations by the year-end and remove more carbon pollution from the air.

About Positive Carbon

Founded in 2020 by Mark and Aisling Kirwan, Positive Carbon is an Irish agri-tech business supported by Berlin-based venture capital firm APX and Social Entrepreneurs Ireland. It aims to promote a carbon-free society by helping the hospitality sector reduce food waste through the use of its patented food waste monitoring technology. Over the last two years, Positive Carbon has collaborated with major food service providers and universities in Ireland to avoid a vast amount of food thrown away in the dustbin and help them increase their profits due to reduced wastage.

To learn more about Positive Carbon, please visit: https://www.positivecarbon.org/

For inquiries, please reach out via:

Email: info@positivecarbon.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PositiveCarbon/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pos_carbon

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/positive-carbon/?originalSubdomain=ie

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133424