

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in July, after accelerating in the previous five months, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 8.5 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 8.7 percent rise in June, which was the highest rate of inflation since July 1991.



Meanwhile, economists had forecast inflation to remain stable at 8.7 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 13.5 percent annually in July, and transport costs registered a sharp growth of 12.36 percent amid higher fuel prices.



Utility charges were 9.14 percent more expensive in July compared to last year, and those for restaurants and hotels rose 8.93 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from June, when they increased by 1.4 percent. The expected price growth was 0.3 percent.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, rose 8.0 percent yearly in July, slower than June's 8.5 percent gain.



That was also below the 8.2 percent rise expected by economists.



'Prices on electricity and fuels fell in July, which contributed to the CPIF's first observed decrease since January', Carl Mårtensson, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said.



Month-on-month, the CPIF dropped 0.2 percent in July, reversing a 1.2 percent rise in the prior month. Prices were expected to remain flat during the month.







