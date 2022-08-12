CRI Online: The 2nd Korea (Shandong) Import Commodities Fair Held in Weihai

WEIHAI, China, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

From August 5 to 7, the 2nd Korea (Shandong) Import Commodities Fair (KSICF) was held at Weihai International Economic and Trade Exchange Center by Xiaoyao Lake, East Coastal New Town, Weihai, Shandong. The theme of this year's KSICF is "Stable Development for a Common Sustainable Future". The exhibition area is 35,000 square meters. There are more than 1,300 international standard booths, a size three times of the first one last year. Up to now, it has attracted exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions, and over 2,000 registered buyers.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Republic of Korea, this event has undoubtedly released a strong signal of wider opening-up of Weihai and Shandong, and injected a precious "warm spring current" into the world market. "We hope that by holding this event, we can present to the world the four distinctive city cards of Weihai, namely fine, open, innovative and marine, so as to better realize our development vision of building a conference and exhibition city in Northeast Asia and open a new chapter for Weihai and Shandong's internationalization." An official from Weihai City said.

Moreover, this KSICF has a deeper meaning. By taking the chances like the Belt and Road Initiative, RCEP, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the Republic of Korea, this KSCIF focuses on ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, and Weihai's image as a "Dynamic City of Blue Economy, First Choice for Global Investment". New themed sections have been exhibited, like "The 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Ties Between China and the Republic of Korea", "The Belt and Road and Shanghai Cooperation Organization", "RCEP Regions", "China-ROK Innovation Incubation", "High-Quality Development of the Yellow River Basin", "Weihai 1001 Coastal Drive". KSCIF took the opportunity to sign strategic cooperation agreements with Hohhot and other cities in the Yellow River Basin, not only about publicity and promotion, but also forming a "community of interests" with all participants and forging a new path for inter-provincial cooperation to promote ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin. This platform jointly built by Weihai Municipal People's Government, the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Qingdao will bring greater opportunities to the world market.

Therefore, based on the "Dual Circulation", decision makers of Weihai are committed to making this KSICF into a new platform for domestic and international integration. Internationally, more countries have participated, while exhibitors from Japan, Russia, Belarus, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and Africa have been invited. Domestically, China Linkshop Conference is introduced, high-level buyers like Fresh Hema, Ito Yokado, Better Life Group and other famous FMCG chains, leading department stores and supermarkets are invited to further boost the purchasing power of buyers.

