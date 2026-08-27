Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTC: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") provides its third exploration update from the Silver Pony Project (the "Project") in southeastern British Columbia. The first three holes ever drilled on the Revelstoke Trend have intersected galena-pyrite vein breccias. Surface sampling has returned up to 1,610 g/t silver, including 442 g/t silver located approximately forty meters from the drill pad.





Figure 1 - SP-26-007 (18.05m to 18.35m), galena (GN) -pyrite (PY) mineralized marble. Downhole interval; true width not yet known. Assays pending.

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Highlights

SP-26-005, SP-26-006 and SP-26-007, the first three holes ever drilled on the Revelstoke Trend, each intersected galena (PbS) -pyrite (FeS 2 ) vein breccias on the marble and schist contacts, directly below the historic workings (Table 1, Figure 1).*

on the marble and schist contacts, directly below the historic workings (Table 1, Figure 1).* In every dataset to date, from the historic trench assays to the 2026 surface assays, the presence of galena has been associated with elevated levels of silver.

A surface grab sample approximately 40 meters from the drill pad returned 442 g/t Ag with greater than 15% Pb (Table 1).

(Table 1). Grab samples of massive galena mineralization from the northwest trend also returned up to 1,610 g/t Ag . (Table 2).

. (Table 2). Drilling is ongoing with the initial assays expected in due course, and the Company looks forward to providing more updates as the drilling program continues.

* Geological observations were made from core logging and are qualitative. They indicate that mineralization is present, not what grade it carries. The metal content of these intersections will be known only when laboratory assay results are received, and readers are cautioned to await those results before drawing conclusions.

Revelstoke Trend Drilling

The Revelstoke Trend had never been drilled before August 14, 2026. The first three holes were collared from a single pad below the historic trenches and adits and drilled as a fence, so the same contacts were cut three times at increasing depth. Each hole intersected the marble and schist contacts that surface mapping predicted, and each contact carried a vein breccia with fine grained to semi-massive galena and pyrite, accompanied by magnetite as at the historic workings.

Hole SP-26-008 is now being drilled and is collared on the valley floor roughly 200 meters from the first three holes to cut the same contacts at depth below them.

Drill core from holes SP-26-001 through SP-26-005 has been submitted to the lab for assay. Holes SP-26-006 and 007 are being sampled and prepared for shipment to the lab. A core orientation tool is in use from SP-26-008 onward so the orientation of the mineralized contacts can be measured.

Table 1 - Mineralized intervals logged in the Revelstoke holes, SP-26-005 to SP-26-007

Hole* From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Description SP-26-005 3.40 7.10 3.70 Impure marble with visible galena and pyrite. SP-26-005 8.80 15.70 6.90 Banded impure marble with visible galena and pyrite. SP-26-005 17.90 19.40 1.50 Strongly veined chlorite schist at the marble contact; carbonate veining with local brecciation of the wall rock. SP-26-005 38.90 40.20 1.30 Disseminated to locally concentrated sulphide, mainly pyrite, with calcite veining, immediately above the sharp marble to schist contact at 40.2 m. SP-26-005 44.00 46.80 2.80 Pyrite in strongly dolomite-veined chlorite schist. SP-26-005* 76.10 79.80 3.70 Fracture and foliation-controlled pyrite in chloritic schist, locally coarser grained. SP-26-006* 1.90 26.50 24.60 Marble locally carrying galena and pyrite in pale vein breccia zones; quartz-biotite-magnetite vein with galena and pyrite at the lower contact (25.7 to 26.5 m). SP-26-006 56.60 59.00 2.40 Galena-pyrite vein breccia at the schist to marble contact (contact at 56.4 m). SP-26-006 63.17 63.25 0.08 Narrow galena-pyrite interval within marble. SP-26-007 0.00 3.00 3.00 Weakly mineralized veins with minor galena and pyrite in marble; veins at 0 m and 3 m. SP-26-007 17.75 21.00 3.25 Vein breccia with galena and pyrite; two veins at 17.75 to 18.25 m and 20.0 to 21.0 m with a marble unit between, fine disseminations and stringers of galena. SP-26-007 40.00 43.50 3.50 Vein breccia with galena and pyrite. SP-26-007 43.50 43.80 0.30 Fine grained, possibly silicified marble with disseminated pyrite.

*Intervals and descriptions are from the geological logs. All intervals are downhole lengths; true widths are not yet known. These are qualitative core observations, not assay results, and no assays have been received for any drill core.

Surface Sample Results

Multi-element results have now been received for the surface samples reported on August 13, 2026. All ten samples tabulated below carry silver and eight carry more than 0.2% lead.

Table 2 - 2026 surface rock sample multi-element results

Sample* Target Easting Northing Wt (kg) Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Cu % Au g/t F512012 Northwest trend 468235 5630323 6.28 1,610 >15.0* 0.53 0.11 0.053 F512013 Northwest trend 468491 5629982 5.32 1,220 13.2 0.02 0.01 0.049 F512017 Revelstoke Trend 482650 5612484 2.89 442 >15.0* 0.01 0.02 0.140 F512016 Revelstoke Trend 482516 5612669 3.34 108 >15.0* 0.01 0.03 0.030 F512015 Old Gold 473599 5624832 1.89 99 0.72 0.57 0.25 0.063 F512010 Ophir-Lade 476751 5619849 3.44 53 0.25 0.01 0.01 103 F512003 Horne Ledge 470749 5623188 6.88 30 9.17 0.13 0.01 0.018 F512002 Ophir-Lade 476585 5619875 2.67 15 0.06 0.01 <0.01 40.0 F512008 Central corridor 472868 5621837 1.45 5 0.57 0.51 0.16 0.010 F512009 Central corridor 472485 5622126 3.43 3 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.195

*All samples are grab samples collected during 2026 surface prospecting and mapping and were analyzed at Actlabs, Kamloops, British Columbia (certificate A26-14145, final report August 20, 2026). Gold values were reported on August 13, 2026. Silver by fire assay with a gravimetric finish; lead and zinc by four-acid digestion with ICP-OES finish (upper limits 15% Pb and 30% Zn); copper by total digestion ICP-OES. *Lead exceeded the upper limit of the method, and a higher-range re-assay has been requested. Coordinates are UTM NAD83 Zone 11N, as published on August 13, 2026. Field descriptions of each sample were given in the August 13, 2026, news release. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Project.





Figure 2 - Plan map of the Revelstoke Trend showing the 2026 drill pads, historic workings and 2026 surface sample locations with silver values.

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What Comes Next

Hole SP-26-008 is continuing, and another drill pad has been scouted along the trend, as well mapping and structural work are ongoing ahead of the upcoming drill hole. The first drill assays from the Black Warrior and Old Gold holes are expected in due course.

Chris Furey, Silver Pony's VP of Exploration, commented: "We are continuing to hit galena-pyrite vein breccias in all three completed holes at the Revelstoke Trend, with each hole cutting several mineralized intervals on the contacts we targeted, which is an encouraging sign this early in the program. What makes the galena so interesting is that everywhere we have assay data on this property to date, from the historic trenches to this season's surface samples, it has indicated elevated levels of silver. That sampling returned 442 g/t silver roughly forty metres from the drill pad, and up to 1,610 g/t silver from the northwest trend, a key target for follow-up work. These results add further evidence that the thesis we built from the historic record is bearing fruit, and the pending core assays will tell us what the drill intersections carry."

Table 3 - 2026 drill hole collar details

Hole Target Easting Northing Elev. (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) Status SP-26-001 Black Warrior 471161 5625846 2063 215 -60 298.40 Completed SP-26-002 Black Warrior 472001 5625536 2371 025 -50 352.77 Completed SP-26-003 Black Warrior 473147 5624278 1986 035 -60 361.70 Completed SP-26-004 Black Warrior 473594 5624207 2086 040 -45 256.70 Completed SP-26-005 Revelstoke Trend 482651 5612442 2225 020 -50 155.60 Completed SP-26-006 Revelstoke Trend 482651 5612442 2225 020 -88 133.90 Completed SP-26-007 Revelstoke Trend 482651 5612442 2225 020 -70 82.80 Completed SP-26-008 Revelstoke Trend 482552 5612271 2109 020 -50 In progress In progress

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Drill core is NQ diameter, logged by a geoscientist, split in half with a core saw, and one half is bagged, tagged and sealed for shipment while the other half is retained in a secure facility. Chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the laboratory. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at a rate of 5%. Core samples have been submitted to Actlabs, an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, for gold by fire assay and silver and base metals by four-acid digestion; no drill core assays have been received. The surface rock samples reported above are grab samples analyzed at the same laboratory. Quality control materials reported with certificate A26-14145 returned within acceptable limits of their certified values.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Hanson has verified the data disclosed in this news release by reviewing drill logs, sampling protocols, assay certificates, analytical results and quality assurance/quality control data. Information regarding historic sampling results (B.C. Assessment Report 13936) has not been verified by Mr. Hanson and is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's Silver Pony Project.

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

A reminder, the updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

Cautionary Note

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the continuation of hole SP-26-008 and the planned drilling of additional holes at the Revelstoke Trend; the anticipated timing of drill assay results; the planned scope of mapping and structural work; and the Company's plans for further exploration at the Silver Pony Project.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: the Company having sufficient capital to fund planned exploration activities; the availability of equipment, personnel and contractors; favourable weather and site conditions; the receipt of all necessary permits and approvals; and that there will be no material adverse changes to applicable laws or regulations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the risk that the current exploration program may not be completed as planned; the risk that exploration results may not be as anticipated; changes in commodity prices; and general economic, market and business conditions.

The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Silver Pony Resources Corp.