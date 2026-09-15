Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTCID: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") announces the Company has entered into a corporate communications services agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 14th, 2026, with Bai Media Group Ltd. ("Bai"), operating the media platform AktieGo, a pan-European marketing agency, to support investor awareness and enhance its brand visibility.

Under the Agreement, Bai will provide digital marketing and investor awareness services focused on expanding investor outreach, increasing brand recognition, and strengthening its public profile. The engagement is for an initial 5-month term (the "Initial Term"). The cost of the services provided during the Initial Term is 110,000 Euro, with such payment to be made by the Company in advance of the Initial Term. Bai is an arm's length party to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, holds no securities of, and has no other interest, direct or indirect, in, the Company.

Bai's address is First Floor Office, 3 Hornton Place, London, W8 4LZ, United Kingdom, its email address is inquiries@aktiego.com, and its telephone number is +447877379168.

Shares for Debt Settlement

The Company also announces that it has agreed to issue an aggregate of 200,000 common shares (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.15225 per Share to a consultant of the Company as payment of debt in the aggregate amount of $30,450 (the "Debt Settlement"), to settle certain amounts owed by the Company for unpaid services.

All securities issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Debt Settlement.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the Company may not receive CSE approval for the engagement, and that the Company will complete the Debt Settlement as anticipated.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks, uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval of the CSE for the engagement; the Company will not complete the Debt Settlement as anticipated; the risk that the debtholders propose unfavourable changes to the Debt Settlement terms; the risk that the Canadian Securities Exchange opposes the Debt Settlement; and other risks outside of the Company's control.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314358