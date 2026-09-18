Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2026) - Silver Pony Resources Corp. (CSE: PONY) (FSE: BJ40) (OTCID: PONIF) (formerly Carlyle Commodities Corp.) ("Silver Pony" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a media services contract (the "i2i Agreement") with i2i Marketing Group, LLC ("i2i") effective September 17th, 2026. Pursuant to the terms of the i2i Agreement, i2i will, among other items, provide the Company with marketing services, which includes social media management, content creation, distribution, digital marketing, digital advertising and any other marketing services as agreed upon by the Company and i2i (the "i2i Services") for distribution by email, and on popular investor platforms.

The Company will pay i2i total consideration of USD $300,000, for the i2i Services over an initial term of ninety (90) days. Kailyn White and Joseph Grubb will be providing the i2i Services to the Company on behalf of i2i and may be contacted at contact@i2illc.com, 1107 Key Plaza, Ste 222, Key West, Florida, 33040, telephone (309) 275-4734. The Company will not issue any securities to i2i as compensation. Both i2i and its principals are arm's length to the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right to acquire such an interest.

The Company's updated website and investor materials can be accessed through the following:

Website: https://silverponyresources.com

Investor Presentation: Here

LinkedIn: Here

X: Here

About Silver Pony Resources Corp.

The Company is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The Company's material property is the exploration stage Silver Pony Project, comprising 37 contiguous mineral tenures totaling 37,022.88 hectares in southeastern British Columbia, within the Slocan Mining District and Revelstoke Mining District.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the Company may not receive CSE approval for the engagement.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks, uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including final approval of the CSE for the engagement; and other risks outside of the Company's control.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314935