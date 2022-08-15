

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY, LUCYW), a developer and retailer of cutting-edge eyeglasses and sunglasses, said that it has priced its initial public offering of 980,000 units consisting of 980,000 shares of its common stock and two accompanying Warrants to purchase up to 1.96 million shares of common stock.



Each share of common stock is being sold together with two Warrants, each to purchase one share of common stock with an exercise price of $7.50 per share at a combined offering price of $7.50, for gross proceeds of about $7.35 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.



In addition, Innovative Eyewear has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 147,000 shares of common stock and/or Warrants to purchase up to 294,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock and warrants are being offered by the Company.



The shares of common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 15, 2022, under the symbols 'LUCY' and 'LUCYW,' respectively.



The offering is expected to close on August 17, 2022.



The company noted that it plans to use substantially all of the net proceeds from the offering for advancing its sales and marketing, expanding inventory, updating and producing in-store displays, developing new styles and sizes of the company's smart eyewear, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.







