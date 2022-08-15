Biovica International: Biovica invites to market update on 18 August 15.00 - Bringing DiviTumTKa to US patients

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B) (STO:BIOVIC.B) (FRA:9II)

Biovica, active in cancer diagnostics, is hosting a market update due DiviTum®TKa's US market approval received on July 29 from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

At the update on Thursday 18 August 15.00-16.00 CET, CEO Anders Rylander will give a short introduction. Joakim Arwidsson, VP RA/QA, about the 510(k) clearance, Henrik Winter, SVP Business Development, will describe the clinical application of the test and Warren Cresswell, President Americas, will describe the US Go-to-market plan.

DiviTum®TKa received 510(k) clearance on July 29, 2022, as an aid in monitoring disease progression in previously diagnosed hormone receptor positive, metastatic postmenopausal female breast cancer patients.

Link to the event: Biovica International Market update FDA clearance 2022 (streamfabriken.com)

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays to evaluate efficacy of cancer treatments. Biovica's assay DiviTum® measure cell proliferation by detecting a biomarker in the blood stream. The assay has successfully demonstrated its capabilities to early evaluate therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for DiviTum is monitoring of treatment for patients with metastatic breast cancer.

