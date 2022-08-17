

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $109 million, or $0.073 per share. This compares with $255 million, or $0.166 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Amcor plc reported adjusted earnings of $368 million or $0.244 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $3.91 billion from $3.45 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $109 Mln. vs. $255 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.073 vs. $0.166 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $3.91 Bln vs. $3.45 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMCOR PLC CDIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de