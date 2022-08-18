Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.08.2022
NFTs ziehen an! Mit dieser Aktie können Sie an einem Boom profitieren
WKN: 853687 ISIN: JP3435000009 
Tradegate
18.08.22
11:40 Uhr
85,02 Euro
-0,88
-1,02 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
PR Newswire
18.08.2022 | 11:04
121 Leser
Aniplex Inc.: Handmade Notebook Adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright Available Now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4

Award-Winning Multi-Genre Adventure Features Over 200 Pages of Hand-Drawn Animation

TOKYO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Inc. today announced that handmade notebook adventure RPG Time: The Legend of Wright is now available on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation4. The title is also currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows platforms, and will further be coming to Steam on September 13.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

The latest trailer
https://youtu.be/jnYnMORpP4w

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, which retails for $29.99 USD, features a unique, hand-drawn art style that replicates aspiring game creator Kenta doodling his own imaginatively nostalgic RPG adventure in a physical notebook, aptly titled "The Legend of Wright." While the game's title contains the term "RPG," players will be able to experience mini-gameplay from a variety of different genres inside a world made from cardboard and stationery strewn across a desk, including action, adventure, side-scrolling shooters and command battle games.

Over the course of its 10 years of development and 16 years of conception, RPG Time: The Legend of Wright's uniquely creative presentation and imaginative vision has earned the two-person DeskWorks team awards and recognition at numerous trade shows around the world, including Tokyo Game Show, Taipei Game Show, BitSummit and IndieCade.

Assets for RPG Time: The Legend of Wright, including both screenshots and gameplay clips, can be downloaded via Dropbox [HERE].

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright is available now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows for $29.99 USD, and will launch on Steam September 13. For more information, please visit the official website at https://rpgtime-en.com/ or join the conversation on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RPGTimeEN.

###

About Aniplex

Aniplex, Inc. (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan), a division of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Inc., and a leading provider of anime content and music production and distribution in Japan. The company's ever-growing lineup of shows includes: Sword Art Online, FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: BROTHERHOOD, Fate/stay night [Unlimited Blade Works], Fate/Zero, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, March comes in like a lion, Blue Exorcist, KILL la KILL, Gurren Lagann, Monogatari series, anohana -The Flower We Saw That Day-, Cells at Work!, The Promised Neverland, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1877900/RPG_Time_The_Legend_Wright.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
