

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch unemployment rate increased for the third month in a row in July to its highest rate since the start of the year, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group, rose to 3.6 percent in July from 3.4 percent in June. The rate is the highest since January, when the jobless rate was 3.6 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 353,000 in July from 339,000 in the preceding month.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 25 age group, rose 7.8 percent in July from 7.5 percent in the prior month.







