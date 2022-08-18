

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Denver will host the first Cities Summit of the Americas next year.



City and community leaders will meet throughout the week of April 24, 2022, with three-day official events starting April 26.



Events will include plenary sessions, stakeholder roundtables, expert panels, networking sessions, commercial engagements, and public outreach activities, all to address a range of priorities local communities across the Americas share.



A meeting of the Colorado Latin American and Caribbean Consuls, hosted by Governor Jared Polis, announced the Summit dates on Wednesday.



The Cities Summit will promote regional cooperation, convening sub-national leaders from across the entire Western Hemisphere with diverse and inclusive representatives of government, civil society, business, academia, youth, culture and the arts, and indigenous and under-represented groups.



Together they will engage with the agenda that national leaders embraced at the Ninth Summit of the Americas, held in Los Angeles in June. The Cities Summit will consider how best to ensure its relevance to citizens at a regional and local level. This includes strengthening democracy and public health, fostering clean energy transitions, meeting environmental challenges, increasing access to critical digital technologies, ensuring the safety and dignity of all migrants, and combatting the spread and influence of disinformation.







