

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After several weeks, an overall fall in all Covid-19 metrics has been reported in the United States in the last fortnight.



The number of daily Covid positive cases has decreased by 19 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



Three percent fall in Covid casualties has been reported in the same period.



U.S. hospitals report a 6 percent decrease in the number of Covid patients. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease has fallen by 3 percent.



More than 41000 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus infection nationally. Nearly 5000 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 16 percent.



With 125421 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 93,406,620, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



630 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,039,779.



Ohio reported the most number of cases - +24,067 while Florida reported most deaths - 94.



90,410,645 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2864 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,448,843.







