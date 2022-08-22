Implantica presents a robust health economic analysis of RefluxStop conducted by University of York, UK

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a MedTech company at the forefront of the upcoming eHealth revolution, has received from University of York's (UK) Health Economics Consortium an in-depth and comprehensive health economic analysis for RefluxStop versus alternative surgical and medical treatments.

This rigorous analysis clearly shows the superior cost-effectiveness of RefluxStop against other anti-reflux medical and surgical treatment interventions (including Standard of Care fundoplication, Magnetic augmentation device and PPI medical treatment).

The outcome of this assessment highlights RefluxStop as superior compared to all other therapies in quality-of-life outcomes.

"This is excellent news for RefluxStop's commercial development as it will be considered by governmental bodies and insurance companies worldwide. Economic efficiency is an increasingly important decision-making factor in reimbursement in several major European countries as well as Canada and the USA. University of York in the UK is a highly renowned center for health economic analysis. The importance of this outcome should not be underestimated," says Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 22, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

Newsroom

https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-presents-a-robust-health-economic-analysis-of-refluxstop--conducted-by-university-of-york,c3617403

The following files are available for download: