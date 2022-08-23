Internet Vikings International AB: Internet Vikings are an unstoppable force in the U.S., as they commence operations in Louisiana

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet Vikings is pleased to announce the launch of its hosting services in Louisiana, which is yet another milestone along the road towards its nation-wide expansion across the U.S. market.

Since its first bold step into the new American online gaming and sports betting market in 2021, the global iGaming hosting provider has already successfully obtained the necessary rights to legally operate and also established customer bases in multiple states, including New Jersey and Michigan.

Research reveals quite clearly that Louisiana has long held a concrete policy that prohibited all forms of online gambling. However, in June of 2021, the state officially recognized and legalized sports betting, followed by retail in October of 2021, and online participation in January of 2022. Legally authorized operators now include commercial and tribal casinos, racetracks, and online enterprises.

Internet Vikings wasted no time in getting their game set up in the state, going live in Baton Rouge in December 2021. With a profound knowledge of how best to navigate the U.S. market, this strategic move into Louisiana ticks off yet another box on their road towards being one of the finest iGaming hosting providers across America.

That said, the company has already set its sights on several more states, which are in the process of preparing to open their doors to regulated online gaming in one form or another. With an "all-in" approach to this booming continent, the global iGaming hosting provider is quickly becoming a household name across many iGaming jurisdictions.

CTO and founder at Internet Vikings, Victor Jerlin, said: "This is a great achievement for us. Louisiana holds a wealth of opportunities as it finally welcomes the online gaming community. We have seen exponential growth in this lucrative sector, and being at the forefront allows us to offer a myriad of crucial services to businesses of all sizes."

Rickard Vikström, the company's CEO and founder added these words: "At Internet Vikings, we have worked tirelessly to develop solutions that are far different from other hosting companies, with more innovative services that are uniquely tailored to each individual client. In light of our steady growth and expanding customer base, we look forward to continuing in this direction. We are glad to be operating in Louisiana, and we will continue to work towards extending our U.S. presence."

