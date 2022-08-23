Dubai-based Olive Gaea joins hands with Sapio Analytics to launch "The Climate Future Project"

The partnership will support regional decarbonization targets bringing data-driven tech solutions to the fight against Climate Change.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olive Gaea, a Dubai-based Sustainability as a Service (SaaS) platform providing Net Zero solutions to organizations across the MENATI region, and Sapio Analytics, an artificial intelligence-based government support organization, joined hands to launch "The Climate Future Project".









The agreement brings together Sapio Analytics' deep tech based on data analytics and Olive Gaea's subject matter expertise in sustainability and decarbonization. The strategic partnership will enable the development of much needed smart tools for governments and businesses to tackle Climate Change and achieve decarbonization targets.

The partnership comes at a crucial time for the MENA region's decarbonization journey, as Egypt and the UAE are about to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP, in 2022 and 2023 respectively. It also supports the Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative launched by the UAE leadership in 2021, in line with the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries to prepare long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 C compared to pre-industrial levels.

"Climate change is now a key focus of industries and governments across the globe," commented Ashwin Srivastava, CEO of Sapio Analytics. "With Olive Gaea and Sapio Analytics coming together, we combine deep domain expertise in solving the climate crisis through achievement of sustainability goals with data driven analytics using new age technologies. We have the vision of creating a net-zero future with no compromise on the growth of nations."

As carbon intensity and sustainability become increasingly decisive factors for private and public entities in today's global economy, verifiable greenhouse gas (GHG) emission management and reduction programs are key to meet national and international Net Zero mandates. The partnership between Sapio Analytics and Olive Gae will enable businesses and government entities to measure their carbon footprint and take intelligence-driven action to reduce it.

With a number of products in the pipeline, including a Carbon Footprint Calculator for Smart Cities, a Net Zero Dashboard for city and state level entities, as well as an innovative SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Monitor ready to hit the market in the last quarter of 2022, "The Climate Future Project" will help smart cities become smarter, also providing revenue generation opportunities in the backdrop of the latest government initiatives.

"Climate action and decarbonization strategies need to be based on solid data. The time is over for sustainability claims and carbon neutrality commitments that are not backed by sound GHG monitoring and reduction measures," said Vivek Tripathi, CEO and Founder of Olive Gaea.

"This is why the partnership between Olive Gaea and Sapio Analytics is so important today: it will enable all types of organizations to take responsibility for their impact and design the right Net Zero and sustainability strategies. The Climate Future Project will finally make decarbonization effective, data-driven, and easy," he added.

About Sapio Analytics

Sapio Analytics is a new age technology firm that owns and operates one of the world's largest intelligent data lakes, helping governments make the right policies and businesses take the right decision. Focused on impact creation, Sapio Analytics has identified climate change as an integral component of the nation's growth.

About Olive Gaea

Olive Gaea, is the first Sustainability as a Service (SaaS) platform in the MENATI region. Our mission is to make Carbon Neutrality affordable to anyone, anytime, anywhere and build a resilient climate future in the UAE and around the globe.

Olive Gaea helps businesses and government entities develop Net Zero strategies via GHG calculation and mitigation roadmaps, offering handpicked and third-party verified nature based and renewable offsets from the region and globally.

Additionally, Olive Gaea offers a range of innovative solutions from tech-enabled tree plantation, through to APIs for e-commerce, Climate Action Labels, the Newtrl mobile app for employee engagement, and consulting, which all fall under the sustainability umbrella.

To know more about Olive Gaea, visit www.olivegaea.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883534/The_Climate_Future_Project.jpg