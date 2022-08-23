

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate declined and employment increased in July, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to 6.6 percent in July from 6.8 percent in the previous month. In the same month last year, the rate was 7.1 percent.



The unemployment rate trend for the 15 to 74 age group declined to 6.8 percent in July from 7.6 percent in the same month last year. In June, the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased by 12,000 to 190,000 in July from 202,000 in the last year.



The unemployment rate for people aged 15 to 24 was 8.6 percent, which was 0.1 percentage points lower than one year previously.



The employment rate trend rose to 73.7 percent in July from 72.4 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 50,000 from a year ago to 2.688 million.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de