

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snapchat users in the state of Illinois who made use of filters or lenses may get a payout. Illinois agreed upon a $35 million settlement with Snapchat in August, in a class action lawsuit over how user data was collected.



The lawsuit alleged that Snapchat's filters and lenses violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act or BIPA by collecting and storing biometric data without users' consent. Illinois has strict laws regarding collection of residents' biometric information, including fingerprints, iris and retina scans, and face scans.



The state law needs companies to tell people in writing why their biometric data is being collected and how long it will be kept and restricts the sale and transfer of the data.



Illinois residents who used lenses and filters between November 17, 2015, and now may be eligible for a cut of the settlement, estimated to be between $58 and $117, said the Chicago Tribune. The settlement still needs final approval, but users who think they may be eligible have until September 24 to submit a claim.



Snapchat denies that it violated BIPA and company spokesperson Pete Boogaard said Snapchat lenses 'do not collect biometric data that can be used to identify a specific person, or engage in facial identification.' Boogaard adds that data used by lenses stays on a user's mobile device and isn't sent to Snap's servers.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SNAP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de