

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF):



Earnings: -$16.83 million in Q2 vs. $108.50 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.33 in Q2 vs. $1.69 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of -$15.27 million or -$0.30 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $805.09 million in Q2 vs. $864.85 million in the same period last year.



