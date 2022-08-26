

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) is up over 94% at $6.08 Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (LXEH) is up over 23% at $5.56 Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is up over 19% at $42.75 China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is up over 16% at $2.02 Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is up over 14% at $10.90 Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is up over 10% at $180.05 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 9% at $29.76 Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is up over 8% at $23.39 MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) is up over 8% at $4.31 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 8% at $2.92 The Gap, Inc. (GPS) is up over 7% at $10.73 Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is up over 6% at $6.65 Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) is up over 5% at $56.89 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is up over 5% at $2.44



In the Red



Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) is down over 18% at $1.96 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) is down over 12% at $27.33 GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is down over 10% at $3.03 Seagen Inc. (SGEN) is down over 8% at $149.81 Open Text Corporation (OTEX) is down over 8% at $34.09 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (DNMR) is down over 8% at $4.59 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) is down over 7% at $23.55 Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is down over 7% at $10.10 Mobilicom Limited American Depositary Shares (MOB) is down over 7% at $5.05 Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is down over 6% at $2.71 Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is down over 5% at $80.51







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de