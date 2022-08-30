

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said the detailed results from the DELIVER phase III trial showed the company's Farxiga significantly reduced the composite of cardiovascular death or worsening heart failure in patients with heart failure, and mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction, compared to placebo. The company noted that the data extend the clinically meaningful benefits of Farxiga in patients with heart failure regardless of ejection fraction. The findings build upon the previously reported results from DAPA-HF, the SGLT2 inhibitor outcomes trial in heart failure.



Farxiga is approved for adults and children aged 10 years and above for the treatment of insufficiently controlled T2D mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. It is also approved for the treatment of HFrEF and the treatment of CKD.



