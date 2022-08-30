

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thoma Bravo, a privately held software investment firm, said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to sell Frontline Education, to Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP), for around $3.725 billion in cash.



The divestment is expected to be closed in the fourth quarter.



Brian Jaffee, a Partner at Thoma Bravo, said: 'Thoma Bravo's investment in Frontline is another clear example of our deep expertise across education, software and strategic M&A to accelerate growth and drive positive impacts - in this case promoting highly efficient and effective K-12 district operations.'



Frontline Education is a provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for human capital management, student and special programs, and others to support educators.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de