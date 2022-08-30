

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Evolus, Inc. (EOLS), a performance beauty company, Tuesday said it has named Sandra Beaver as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 5.



Beaver, who holds more than 20 years of financial experience, most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Experian.



Prior to her time at Experian, she spent 17 years with global gaming company International Game Technology PLC in various roles.



David Moatazedi, President and CEO at Evolus, said, 'As our new CFO, she will play a pivotal role in supporting our strategic goals as we continue to gain market share in the U.S. with our flagship product, Jeuveau, expand operations in Europe and internationally, and execute on our mission to become a global, multi-product organization.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVOLUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de