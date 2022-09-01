Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Donnerstag! – Massiver Impact erwartet! Unglaublich stark: Marktführerschaft fix?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11QT1 ISIN: XS1084874533 Ticker-Symbol: R1WF 
Frankfurt
01.09.22
08:16 Uhr
97,76 Euro
-0,79
-0,80 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
96,98100,0812:28
96,980,00012:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION10,050-0,05 %
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH97,76-0,80 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.