- BARCLAYS RAISES IMPERIAL BRANDS TARGET TO 2500 (2300) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JEFFERIES RAISES PARAGON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 700 (680) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS ASHTEAD GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 5500 (6100) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS BODYCOTE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 575 (665) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS HALMA PRICE TARGET TO 2175 (2435) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS IMI PLC PRICE TARGET TO 1650 (2000) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS ROTORK PRICE TARGET TO 320 (395) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS SMITHS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1730 (1775) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN CUTS SPECTRIS PRICE TARGET TO 3050 (3485) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN CUTS SPIRAX-SARCO PRICE TARGET TO 12000 (13200) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JPMORGAN RAISES WEIR GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1920 (1900) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN REINITIATES PEARSON WITH 'OVERWEIGHT' - PRICE TARGET 1010 PENCE - JPMORGAN RESUMES PEARSON WITH 'OVERWEIGHT' - TARGET 1010 PENCE



