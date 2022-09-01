

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.83 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $6.84 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $100.69 million from $94.73 million last year.



Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $5.83 Mln. vs. $6.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.38 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q2): $100.69 Mln vs. $94.73 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $440 - $460 Mln



