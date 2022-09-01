

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) on Thursday reported results from the ADAPT study of its MiniMed 780G insulin pump, that continuously monitors and automatically adjusts insulin dosages round the clock.



The ADAPT study evaluated the performance of MiniMed 780G system versus standard of care in 82 individuals with type 1 diabetes, who are not currently meeting glycemic targets.



At study initiation, half of the participants moved on to use MiniMed 780G system, while the other half continued with standard of care to control their glycemic levels.



Results from the study showed improvement in glycemic targets for those that transitioned to the MiniMed 780G system with a significant and sustained 1.4% HbA1C reduction at six months. Those using the Medtronic system also saw a 27.6% absolute increase in Time in Range (6.6 more hours/day in target range) compared to those on standard of care without increased in time in hypoglycemia. This improvement was even greater overnight when the algorithm was in full control, Medtronic said.



The results were published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.



The MiniMed 780G system, currently under review by the Food and Drug Administration, is available in more than 60 countries across the globe.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MEDTRONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de