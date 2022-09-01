

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - In a letter sent to all employees, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick provided an update on the company's progress towards the completion of its merger with Microsoft. With the number of government approvals required, the company still believes the deal is most likely to close in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June of next year.



'We are fortunate to have already received approvals from a couple of countries, and the process with all of the regulators is generally moving along as we expected,' Bobby Kotick stated.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de