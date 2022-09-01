LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Total Voting Rights

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

1 September 2022

Hamilton, Bermuda

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1, Lancashire Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that as of 31 August 2022, the Company's issued share capital consists of 244,010,007 Common Shares of $0.50 each ("Common Shares"). The Company holds 673,512 of its Common Shares pursuant to a custody arrangement (these Common Shares can accordingly be regarded as being held in Treasury) and therefore has 243,336,495 Common Shares in issue with voting rights.

The above figure of 243,336,495 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

See further the "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Financial

Strength

Rating (1) Financial Strength

Outlook (1) Long Term

Issuer

Rating (2) A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable Bbb+ S&P Global Ratings A- Stable BBB Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

(1) Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

(2) Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Lancashire Syndicates Limited benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A (Excellent); S&P Global Ratings: A+ (Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.8 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:00 BST on 1 September 2022.

