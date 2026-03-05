Lancashire Holdings Limited - Lancashire Holdings Limited's Full-Year 2025 Results

March 05

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED



PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $293.4 MILLION WITH STRONG UNDERWRITING RESULTS AND INVESTMENT RETURNS DELIVERING AN ROE OF 20.9%

5 March 2026

Hamilton, Bermuda

Lancashire Holdings Limited ("Lancashire" or "the Group") today announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Highlights:

• Gross premiums written increased 5.1% year-on-year to $2,259.3 million. Insurance revenue increased 5.4% year-on-year to $1,860.4 million.

• Insurance service result of $381.1 million, discounted combined ratio of 83.7%, undiscounted combined ratio of 93.1%.

• Profit after tax of $293.4 million, resulting in an RoE (change in DBVS) of 20.9%.

• Total investment return of 7.0%, including unrealised gains and losses.

• Total dividends with respect to 2025 of $357.0 million, including final ordinary dividend of $0.15 per share, subject to shareholder approval, and additional special dividend of $0.50 per share.

For the year ended 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 $m $m Highlights Gross premiums written1 2,259.3 2,149.6 Insurance revenue 1,860.4 1,765.1 Insurance service result 381.1 379.9 Net investment return 218.0 162.2 Profit after tax 293.4 321.3 Financial ratios Net insurance ratio1 73.5 % 71.3 % Combined ratio (discounted)1 83.7 % 80.0 % Combined ratio (undiscounted)1 93.1 % 89.1 % Total investment return1 7.0 % 5.0 % Per Share data Diluted book value per share1 $6.01 $6.03 Change in diluted book value per share ("ROE")1 20.9 % 23.4 % Dividends per common share paid in the financial year2 $1.225 $1.475 Diluted earnings per share $1.17 $1.30

1. Please refer to the end of this release for details of how these Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) are calculated.

2. Includes special dividend of 25 cents per share paid in April 2025 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024 financial results.

Alex Maloney, Group Chief Executive Officer, commented

"The excellent results we are reporting today are the outcome of another successful 12 months for Lancashire, with strong underwriting profit supported by healthy investment returns.

Our results for 2025, a year that marked 20 years since Lancashire was founded, demonstrate the strategic progress we have made in refocusing the business to become more diversified across product lines and geographies. We have increased our resilience and significantly reduced volatility in our earnings. This has enabled the Group to deliver an excellent outcome for shareholders and positions the business to capture future market opportunities.

Lancashire is a very different business now compared to just a few years ago. That is evidenced by today's results, as well as the confidence we have as a management team to continue to deliver sustainable returns over the coming years. It is important to emphasise the quality of people we have been able to retain and attract, which has underpinned this performance and continues to be a genuine competitive differentiator for our business.

At Lancashire, we have always believed in the market cycle and that successfully managing its varying phases is the key to long-term and sustainable value creation. Looking ahead, while we expect 2026 to be more competitive, we are still in a healthy place when it comes to rate adequacy. We continue to take advantage of underwriting opportunities, with our usual focus on disciplined underwriting and actively managing capital and risk exposures.

We have also invested in the business, including the development of Lancashire US, and through our buy-out of underwriting capacity for Syndicate 2010. This acquisition means we now provide all of the capacity for both our syndicates, offering us additional optionality within our Lloyd's platform. Our confidence is supported by our strong capital position and the recent upgrade of our long-term issuer credit and financial strength ratings, from A- to A by S&P Global Ratings is validation of the improved financial resilience of the business.

During 2025, we continued to grow in line with the underwriting opportunity with gross premiums written increasing $109.7 million to $2,259.3 million, producing an insurance service result (underwriting profit) of $381.1 million. Insurance revenue also increased by 5.4% to $1,860.4 million and, for 2025, the undiscounted combined ratio was 93.1%, or 83.7% on a discounted basis.

Even in a year which began with the devastating California wildfires, the largest ever wildfire loss for the industry, our profit after tax of $293.4 million further illustrates the success of our approach.

Our strong underwriting results were supported by the performance of our investment portfolio, which has grown in line with the expansion of the wider business. In 2025, the portfolio returned 7.0%, or $218.0 million, making a valuable contribution to our overall profitability and we anticipate a continued stream of investment income in the coming years.

The Group's robust capital position and excellent operating performance meant we were both able to invest in the business and return capital to our shareholders, and, during 2025, we paid aggregate special and ordinary dividends of $1.225 per share or $296.5 million. I am pleased to say that we have also declared a special dividend of $0.50 per share for the full-year 2025, in addition to a final ordinary dividend. Since inception Lancashire has returned more than $3.7 billion to shareholders, including over 100% of our profits over the past two years, while still investing in and growing the business. This is fully aligned to our long-term capital management philosophy, and we will seek to continue to return excess capital to shareholders, while still maintaining our underwriting momentum.

Of course, we would not be able to report these excellent results today without the hard work and commitment of our staff. I want to thank them all for their support and enthusiasm and for playing their role in retaining our unique and positive culture, which is highly valued. During 2025, we carried out an engagement survey for all employees, which had an excellent response rate with 85% of people saying they feel proud to work at Lancashire. Our Bermuda business was also named a top three employer on the island during the year.

Our strong culture also feeds into our efforts to have a positive wider social impact, through financial donations and the skills of our people, and to help those less fortunate. I am pleased to say that since its inception in 2007, the Lancashire Foundation has now donated more than $24.8 million to charitable organisations, including $0.8 million in 2025.

Lancashire is a distinctive and high-value business, and we will continue to leverage the strong franchise we have built over the past 20 years. I am confident that through our diverse underwriting platforms and products, our focus on the efficient and disciplined use of capital, and our talented teams, who thrive in a performance-driven culture, we can look forward to many more successful years ahead."

Underwriting results

For the year ended 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 Reinsurance

$m Insurance

$m Total

$m Reinsurance

$m Insurance

$m Total

$m Gross premiums written 1,187.2 1,072.1 2,259.3 1,097.8 1,051.8 2,149.6 RPI 97% 95% 96% 101% 101% 101% Insurance revenue 904.4 956.0 1,860.4 855.1 910.0 1,765.1 Insurance service result 292.4 88.7 381.1 264.1 115.8 379.9 Net insurance ratio 60.5% 87.3% 73.5% 61.6% 81.9% 71.3%

Gross premiums written



Gross premiums written increased by $109.7 million, or 5.1%, during 2025 compared to 2024. Excluding the impact of reinstatement premiums, underlying growth in gross premiums written was 3.3%, in line with the low single digit guidance we have previously given.

In the reinsurance segment, the rating environment softened marginally with a reinsurance segment RPI of 97%. In the context of rating adequacy remaining very healthy, we took the opportunity to grow and build out our relationships and franchise value with core clients. Premiums across the reinsurance segment grew 8.1% year-on-year, with each pillar contributing to growth.

In the insurance segment, market conditions softened slightly for the first year since 2017, however, given seven years of rate increases, the majority of product lines remain very well priced with embedded underwriting margin. Given favourable rate adequacy we continued to selectively grow our footprint and increased premiums year-on-year. The insurance segment RPI was 95% and we have increased our premiums by 1.9% year-on-year. The overall RPI for the Group was 96%.

Insurance revenue

Insurance revenue increased by $95.3 million, or 5.4%, for 2025 compared to 2024. Gross premiums earned, the key driver of insurance revenue, as a percentage of gross premiums written was 97.5% for 2025 compared to 95.1% for 2024. The increased percentage reflects premium earnings from prior underwriting years where the business saw substantial growth.

Allocation of reinsurance premiums



Allocation of reinsurance premiums decreased by $15.9 million, or 3.6%, during 2025 compared to 2024. The allocation of reinsurance premiums as a percentage of insurance revenue for the Group was 22.8%, compared to 24.9% in the prior period, reflecting more efficient reinsurance purchasing as the Group seeks to achieve efficiencies and to benefit from its increasingly diversified underwriting portfolio.

Net loss environment

During 2025, the Group experienced net losses (undiscounted, excluding reinstatement premiums) from catastrophe, weather and large loss events totalling $277.0 million. Catastrophe and weather losses were $184.7 million. The net loss impact of the California wildfires of $163.4 million, which is within the original range disclosed, represents the majority of this figure. The Group also experienced net losses (undiscounted, excluding reinstatement premiums) from large risk events totalling $92.3 million. None of the large risk event losses were individually material for the Group.

In comparison, during 2024, the Group experienced net losses (undiscounted, excluding reinstatement premiums) from catastrophe, weather and large loss events totalling $215.2 million.

Favourable prior accident year loss development for the undiscounted net movement in loss reserves was $122.8 million during 2025. This was primarily due to general IBNR, catastrophe and large loss reserve releases on the 2024 and 2023 accident years and a further strengthening in reserves of $32.9 million relating to direct and indirect losses from the Ukraine conflict.

In comparison, the favourable prior accident year undiscounted net movement in loss reserves during 2024 was $93.3 million.

This continues our track record of favourable reserve releases and the Group remains conservatively reserved at an 85% confidence interval.

Net discounting benefit



The table below shows the total net impact of discounting in respect of both insurance contracts issued, and reinsurance contracts held, by financial statement line item.

31 December 2025 31 December 2024 For the year ended Insurance contracts issued $m Reinsurance contracts held $m Total $m Insurance contracts issued $m Reinsurance contracts held $m Total $m Initial discount included in insurance service result 169.3 (33.9) 135.4 144.4 (24.1) 120.3 Unwind of discount (101.1) 23.6 (77.5) (95.5) 26.9 (68.6) Impact of change in assumptions (32.5) 7.1 (25.4) 17.6 (2.9) 14.7 Finance (expense) income (133.6) 30.7 (102.9) (77.9) 24.0 (53.9) Total net discounting income (expense) 35.7 (3.2) 32.5 66.5 (0.1) 66.4

The total impact of discounting for 2025 was a net benefit of $32.5 million, compared to a net benefit of $66.4 million for 2024. The higher net initial discount in 2025 compared to 2024 is primarily due to the continued growth in the Group's underwriting portfolio and the impact of catastrophe and large losses events contributing to a higher quantum of initial loss reserves being established.

The discount rates for US dollar and pounds sterling have decreased in 2025. This has driven an adverse impact from the change in discount rate assumptions. The unwind of discount has increased and reflects the growth in the discount provision over recent years in what has been a relatively high discount rate environment.

In 2024, the discount rates increased across all major currencies creating a positive impact from the change in discount rate assumptions and a higher overall net benefit from discounting.

Investments

For the year ended 31 December 2025 $m 31 December 2024 $m Total net investment return 218.0 162.2

Total investment return, including net investment income, net realised gains and losses and net change in unrealised gains and losses, was $218.0 million for 2025 compared to $162.2 million for 2024. Net investment income, excluding realised and unrealised gains and losses, was $164.7 million in 2025, an increase of 13.7% compared to 2024.

The investment portfolio generated a total investment return of 7.0% during 2025. The returns were driven by investment income, benefiting from higher yields combined with rising prices due to falling Treasury rates and a modest tightening of investment-grade credit spreads. In addition, the non-US dollar portfolios and cash, held for hedging purposes, benefitted from a weakening US dollar which added 50bps or $15.8 million of investment return. The private investment funds also contributed strong returns during the year.

For 2024, the investment portfolio generated a positive return of 5.0%. The returns were driven primarily from investment income given the higher yields throughout most of the year. In addition to positive returns from the fixed income portfolio, the risk assets, notably the bank loans and the private credit funds, contributed positively to the overall investment return.

The managed portfolio was invested as follows:

As at 31 December 2025 $m 31 December 2024 $m Fixed maturity securities 2,810.2 2,603.8 Managed cash and cash equivalents 161.2 294.4 Private investment funds 291.2 253.1 Hedge funds 8.8 7.9 Other investments (0.3) 0.1 Total 3,271.1 3,159.3

Key investment portfolio statistics for our fixed maturity securities and managed cash and cash equivalents were:

As at 31 December 2025 31 December 2024 Duration 2.1 years 2.0 years Credit quality A+ AA- Book yield 4.6% 4.7% Market yield 4.4% 5.0%

Other operating expenses

For the year ended 31 December 2025 $m 31 December 2024 $m Operating expenses - fixed 217.8 184.8 Operating expenses - variable 47.7 36.4 Total operating expenses 265.5 221.2 Directly attributable expenses allocated to insurance service expenses (119.3) (105.3) Other operating expenses 146.2 115.9

The most significant driver of the increase in operating expenses for 2025, compared to 2024, was an increase in fixed and variable employment expenses. Our increased headcount, and the underlying growth in the underwriting portfolio, drove increases in IT, operational processing and office costs, as expected. In 2025, operating expenses also included some one-off project-related consultancy fees and an impairment charge recognised on internally generated intangible assets.

In 2025, $119.3 million of operating expenses were considered directly attributable to the fulfillment of insurance contracts issued, and have therefore been re-allocated to insurance service expenses and form part of the insurance service result. This compares to $105.3 million for 2024, and is reflective of the increase within the Group's operating expense base.

Capital



As at 31 December 2025, total capital available to Lancashire was approximately $2.0 billion, comprising shareholders' equity of $1.5 billion and $0.5 billion of long-term debt. Tangible capital was approximately $1.7 billion. Leverage was 22.9% on total capital and 26.3% on tangible capital. Total capital and total tangible capital as at 31 December 2024 were $1.9 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively.

Dividends

On 4 March 2026, Lancashire's Board of Directors declared a final ordinary dividend of $0.15 (approximately £0.12) per common share, subject to a shareholder vote of approval at the AGM to be held on 29 April 2026, which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $36.0 million. The dividend will be paid in pounds sterling on 12 June 2026 (the "Dividend Payment Date") to shareholders of record on 15 May 2026 (the "Record Date") using the £ / $ spot market exchange rate at 12 noon London time on the Record Date.

Lancashire's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $0.50 per common share (approximately £0.37 per common share at the current exchange rate), which will result in an aggregate payment of approximately $121.0 million. The dividend will be paid in pounds sterling on 17 April 2026 (the "Dividend Payment Date") to shareholders of record on 20 March 2026 (the"Record Date") using the £ / $ spot market exchange rate at 12 noon London time on the Record Date.

Financial information

The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 are published on Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

The 2025 Annual Report and Accounts will be available on Lancashire's website from 27 March 2026.

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty in surance and reinsurance products. The Group companies carry the following ratings:

Financial Strength Rating1 Financial Strength Outlook1 Long Term Issuer Rating2 A.M. Best A (Excellent) Stable bbb+ S&P Global Ratings A Stable BBB+ Moody's A3 Stable Baa2

1. Financial Strength Rating and Financial Strength Outlook apply to Lancashire Insurance Company Limited and Lancashire Insurance Company (UK) Limited.

2. Long Term Issuer Rating applies to Lancashire Holdings Limited.

Lancashire Syndicates Limited benefits from Lloyd's ratings: A.M. Best: A+ (Excellent); S&P Global Ratings: AA- (Very Strong); and Fitch: AA- (Very Strong).

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com .

This release contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon the publication of this release via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 UK time on 5 March 2026.

Alternative Performance Measures (APMs)

As is common practice within the insurance industry, the Group also utilises certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate, monitor and manage the business and to aid users' understanding of the Group. Management believes that APMs are important for understanding the Group's overall results of operations, and may be helpful to investors and other interested parties who may benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison with other companies within the industry. However, these measures may not be comparable to similarly labelled measures used by companies inside or outside the insurance industry. In addition, the information contained herein should not be viewed as superior to, or a substitute for, the measures determined in accordance with the accounting principles used by the Group for its consolidated financial statements or in accordance with GAAP.

In compliance with the Guidelines on APMs of the European Securities and Markets Authority and as suggested by the Financial Reporting Council, as applied by the Financial Conduct Authority, information on APMs which the Group use is described below. This information has not been audited.

All amounts, excluding share data, ratios, percentages, or where otherwise stated, are in millions of US dollars.

Net insurance ratio:

Ratio, in per cent, of net insurance expenses to net insurance revenue. Net insurance expenses represent the insurance service expenses less amounts recoverable from reinsurers. Net insurance revenue represents insurance revenue less allocation of reinsurance premium.

For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 Insurance service expenses 1,451.2 1,186.1 Amounts recoverable from reinsurers (395.4) (240.3) Net insurance expenses 1,055.8 945.8 Insurance revenue 1,860.4 1,765.1 Allocation of reinsurance premium (423.5) (439.4) Net insurance revenue 1,436.9 1,325.7 Net insurance ratio 73.5% 71.3%

Operating expense ratio:

Ratio, in per cent, of other operating expenses, excluding equity-based compensation expense, to net insurance revenue.

For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 Other operating expenses 146.2 115.9 Net insurance revenue 1,436.9 1,325.7 Operating expense ratio 10.2% 8.7%

Combined ratio (discounted):

Ratio, in per cent, of the sum of net insurance expenses plus other operating expenses to net insurance revenue.

For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 Net insurance ratio 73.5% 71.3% Operating expense ratio 10.2% 8.7% Combined ratio (discounted) 83.7% 80.0%

Combined ratio (undiscounted) (KPI):

Ratio, in per cent, of the sum of net insurance expenses plus other operating expenses to net insurance revenue. This ratio excludes the impact of the discounting recognised within net insurance expenses.

For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 Combined ratio (discounted) 83.7 % 80.0 % Discount included in net insurance expenses 135.4 120.3 Net insurance revenue 1,436.9 1,325.7 Discounting impact on combined ratio 9.4 % 9.1 % Combined ratio (undiscounted) 93.1% 89.1%

Diluted book value per share ('DBVS') attributable to the Group:

Calculated based on the value of the total shareholders' equity attributable to the Group, divided by the sum of all shares and dilutive restricted stock units (as calculated under the treasury stock method), assuming all are exercised.

As at 31 December 2025 2024 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 1,509.3 1,493.3 Common voting shares outstanding* 242,559,721 240,584,795 Shares relating to dilutive restricted stock 8,555,268 6,877,762 Fully converted book value denominator 251,114,989 247,462,557 Diluted book value per share $6.01 $6.03

*Common voting shares outstanding comprise issued share capital less amounts held in trust.

Change in DBVS (KPI):

The internal rate of return of the change in DBVS in the period plus accrued dividends. Sometimes referred to as RoE.

As at 31 December 2025 2024 Opening DBVS $6.03 $6.17 Q1 dividend per share $0.25 $0.50 Q2 dividend per share $0.15 $0.15 Q3 dividend per share $0.075 $0.075 Q4 dividend per share $0.75 $0.75 Closing DBVS $6.01 $6.03 Change in DBVS 20.9% 23.4%

Total investment return (KPI):

Total investment return in percentage terms is calculated by dividing the total net investment return, excluding interest income on non-managed cash and cash equivalents, by the investment portfolio net asset value, including managed cash and cash equivalents, on a daily basis. These daily returns are then geometrically linked to provide a total return for the period, which includes the net impact of foreign exchange. The total investment return can be approximated by dividing the total net investment return, excluding interest on non-managed cash and cash equivalents, and including net foreign exchange gains and losses related to investments and managed cash and cash equivalents, by the average portfolio net asset value, including managed cash and cash equivalents.

For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 Net investment return 218.0 162.2 Less interest income on non-managed cash and cash equivalents (13.8) (13.6) Net foreign exchange gains / (losses) related to investments and managed cash and cash equivalents 15.8 (6.0) Net investment return adjusted for interest and foreign exchange 220.0 142.6 Average invested assets including managed cash and cash equivalents* 3,215.2 2,939.3 Approximate total investment return 6.8 % 4.9 % Reported total investment return 7.0% 5.0%

*Calculated as the average between the opening and closing investments and managed cash and cash equivalents.

Total shareholder return (KPI):

Determined using the simple method of calculating the increase/(decrease) in the Group's share price, adjusted for dividends (included at the ex-dividend date) as recalculated below. This measurement basis will generally approximate the increase/(decrease) in share price in the period measured on a total return basis, which assumes the reinvestment of dividends.

As at 31 December 2025 2024 Opening share price $8.25 $7.96 Q1 dividend per share $0.25 $0.50 Q2 dividend per share $0.75 $0.15 Q3 dividend per share $0.075 $0.075 Q4 dividend per share $0.75 $0.75 Q4 closing share price $8.62 $8.25 Total shareholder return 19.4% 22.1%

Gross premiums written:

The Group adopted IFRS 17 on 1 January 2023. Under IFRS 4, the previous insurance accounting standard, the Group reported gross premiums written on the consolidated statement of comprehensive income as amounts payable by the insured, excluding any taxes or duties levied on the premium, including brokerage and commission deducted by intermediaries and any inwards reinstatement premiums. The Group continues to report gross premiums written as a growth metric and non-GAAP APM.

The table below reconciles gross premiums written on an IFRS 4 basis to insurance revenue on an IFRS 17 basis.

For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 Gross premiums written 2,259.3 2,149.6 Change in unearned premiums (57.3) (105.9) Gross premiums earned 2,202.0 2,043.7 Adjust for reinstatement premiums (44.6) (5.3) Less commission and non-distinct investment components (297.0) (273.3) Total insurance revenue 1,860.4 1,765.1

Gross premiums written under management (KPI):

The gross premiums written under management equals the total of the Group's consolidated gross premiums written, plus the external names portion of the gross premiums written in Syndicate 2010.

For the year ended 31 December 2025 2024 Gross premiums written by the Group 2,259.3 2,149.6 LSL Syndicate 2010 - external Names portion of gross premiums written (unconsolidated) 81.0 120.5 Total gross premiums written under management 2,340.3 2,270.1

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ended 31 December 2025 $m 2024 $m Insurance revenue 1,860.4 1,765.1 Insurance service expenses (1,451.2) (1,186.1) Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held 409.2 579.0 Allocation of reinsurance premium (423.5) (439.4) Amounts recoverable from reinsurers 395.4 240.3 Net expense from reinsurance contracts held (28.1) (199.1) Insurance service result 381.1 379.9 Net investment return 218.0 162.2 Finance expense from insurance contracts issued (133.6) (77.9) Finance income from reinsurance contracts held 30.7 24.0 Net insurance and investment result 496.2 488.2 Share of profit of associate 3.2 8.6 Other income 7.3 10.4 Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 1.7 (2.6) Other operating expenses (146.2) (115.9) Equity based compensation (23.5) (19.0) Financing costs (33.8) (33.0) Profit before tax 304.9 336.7 Tax charge (11.5) (15.4) Profit after tax 293.4 321.3 Earnings per share Basic $1.21 $1.34 Diluted $1.17 $1.30

Consolidated statement of financial position

As at 31 December 2025 $m 2024 $m Assets Cash and cash equivalents 561.4 684.3 Accrued interest receivable 24.6 22.0 Investments 3,109.9 2,864.9 Reinsurance contract assets 717.8 557.2 Other receivables 101.2 20.5 Corporation tax receivable 0.4 - Investment in associate 4.8 9.1 Right-of-use assets 22.7 16.2 Property, plant and equipment 8.2 8.7 Intangible assets 253.0 197.0 Total assets 4,804.0 4,379.9 Liabilities Insurance contract liabilities 2,712.1 2,300.4 Other payables 89.8 91.9 Corporation tax payable - 2.7 Deferred tax liability 15.6 22.3 Lease liabilities 29.7 22.3 Long-term debt 447.5 447.0 Total liabilities 3,294.7 2,886.6 Shareholders' equity Share capital 122.0 122.0 Own shares (8.7) (20.5) Other reserves 1,249.6 1,242.3 Retained earnings 146.4 149.5 Total shareholders' equity 1,509.3 1,493.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,804.0 4,379.9

Consolidated statement of cash flows