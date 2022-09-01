

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snow Joe has recalled nearly about 26,300 Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers due to risk of laceration.



According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Sun Joe cordless lawn mowers models 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT have been recalled because the mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.



The company said it has received 31 reports of either the blade or the bolt securing the blade on the recalled lawn mowers detaching. No injuries have been reported.



The firm has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Snow Joe for instructions on how to determine whether their lawn mower is included in the recall and if so, instructions on how to inspect and secure the lawn mower blade.



The recalled 48-volt mowers have a 17-inch cutting width. They are light green and black in color, measure 44 inches tall by 19.5 inches wide and weigh about 35 pounds.



They were sold online at amazon, HomeDepot, Wwalmart and Snowjoe websites and in hardware, electronics and department stores nationwide from June 2020 through July 2022 for between $190 and $230 for model 24V-X2-17LM-CT sold without batteries, and between $180 and $350 for model 24V-X2-17LM bundled with batteries and chargers.







