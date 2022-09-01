

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.07 billion, or $7.15 per share. This compares with $1.88 billion, or $4.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $4.24 billion or $9.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.8% to $8.46 billion from $6.78 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.07 Bln. vs. $1.88 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.15 vs. $4.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.56 -Revenue (Q3): $8.46 Bln vs. $6.78 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: about $8.9 bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BROADCOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de