

GEA (dpa-AFX) - German food and beverages company GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) Friday said it is investing 70 million euros to construct a new pharmaceutical technology center for freeze dryers in Germany.



The new center in Elsdorf in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is scheduled for completion by 2024.



It is expected to stimulate better innovation opportunities and further growth in the freeze-drying pharmaceuticals market. The company said the process is essential to manufacturing a wide variety of injectable pharmaceutical products, such as vaccines.



The company said the current plant in North Rhine-Westphalia has reached its capacity limit, and all areas, from development through design and production to assembly and services will relocate to the new site. Construction will get underway in 2023. All of the approximately 250 employees will relocate to the new nearby plant.



Following the construction of the first newly designed site in Koszalin, Poland, which started production this year, the second 'GEA Factory of the Future' is being built in Elsdorf.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GEA GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de