- BARCLAYS CUTS JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP TARGET TO 160 (175) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES HUNTING PRICE TARGET TO 325 (275) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 356 (369) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS PENSIONBEE PRICE TARGET TO 180 (215) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PRICE TARGET TO 135 (140) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC RAISES CENTRICA PRICE TARGET TO 140 (125) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



