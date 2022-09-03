

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) said that Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, has expanded its temporary authorization of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 in adolescents aged 12 through 17 and as a heterologous and homologous booster dose for adults aged 18 and older.



The company said it has ongoing trials further exploring Nuvaxovid's efficacy and safety as a booster and preclinical data suggest that its vaccine induces immune response against Omicron variants, including BA.4/5.



The trade name Nuvaxovid has not yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVAVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de