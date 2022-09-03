

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UBS and Wealthfront have mutually agreed to terminate their merger agreement, initially announced 26 January 2022, under which Wealthfront was to be acquired by UBS Americas in $1.4 billion deal.



UBS will purchase a $69.7 million note convertible into Wealthfront shares.



UBS said it remains committed to its growth plans in the US and will continue the build-out of its digital wealth management offering.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de