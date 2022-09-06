

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group Plc (NCC.L), a British cyber security adviser, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2022 profit before taxation grew 109.5 percent to 31 million pounds from last year's 14.8 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 7.4 pence, up from prior year's 3.6 pence.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 10.8 pence, compared to 9.5 pence last year.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 12.8 percent to 59.2 million pounds from 52.5 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue increased 16.4 percent to 314.8 million pounds from prior year's 270.5 million pounds. At constant currency rates, revenues grew 17.9 percent, driven by strong H2 Assurance revenue growth and the acquisition of IPM.



Further, the company announced unchanged final dividend of 3.15p per ordinary share.



Looking ahead, NCC said it has made a positive start to the year and are confident in meeting management expectations for the full year.







