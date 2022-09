TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - United Micro Electronics Corp. (UMC) reported Tuesday that its net sales for the month of August climbed 35 percent to NT$25.35 billion from last year's $18.80 billion.



For the year-to-date period, net sales grew 37.4 percent from last year to NT$185.65 billion.







