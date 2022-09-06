

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DPZ) Tuesday announced that Domino's stores across the United States are offering 20% off all menu-priced items ordered online. These include pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, and Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes, among others.



The deal is valid on all menu-priced items ordered online, for a limited time through various online ordering channels. They are Domino's website, Domino's ordering apps for iPad, iPhone and Android, and Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms, including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger.



Customers can take advantage of this deal for carryout and delivery.



Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services, said, 'It's no surprise that prices are up on nearly everything, from milk to eggs, gas and even delivery services. Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants. We want to give customers a break, as they've been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn't have to for delicious pizza.'







